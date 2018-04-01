Accessibility Links

What time is The Good Karma Hospital on TV?

Everything you need to know about series two of the sun-drenched ITV drama

Amanda Redman, The Good Karma Hospital (ITV, EH)

The Good Karma Hospital is back for a second series set in southern India. Here’s how to watch it, who’s in the cast and what to expect…

What time is The Good Karma Hospital series two on TV?

The series airs on Sundays at 9pm on ITV.

What’s happening in series two?

The Good Karma Hospital series two returns to tropical South India as Dr Lydia Fonseca and her team face new challenges.

It’s a year since Ruby Walker first arrived in Kerala, looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. Ruby is now settled in India, and Lydia feels it’s time for her apprentice to step up and take on more responsibility.

The six-parter will see Ruby deepen her understanding of India, make surprising connections to her Indian family and understand where she’s from.

We can expect big developments in Ruby’s relationship with Dr Gabriel Varma, too.

Lydia and Greg will hit a rocky patch when they begin to question whether they’re on the same page in terms of commitment.

Who’s in the cast?

All the main cast members will be returning: Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, James Floyd, Darshan Jariwalla, Sagar Radia and Nimmi Harasagama. Meet the full cast here.

All about The Good Karma Hospital

Amanda Redman, The Good Karma Hospital (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

