David Attenborough details new BBC documentary series about “families of animals”

The new series will track the lives of animals across a three year period

David Attenborough has shared details about his latest project, a BBC documentary series about “families of animals”.

“The BBC Natural History Unit has started following families of animals – cave hunting dogs, lions, chimpanzees,” the legendary documentarian said of the new series, which will track the lives of these creatures across a three year period. He was speaking at a BAFTA masterclass in London.

“I am not going to go into detail but I can tell you there will be some fairly dark moments and we wont tidy it up,” he added, suggesting that the series will follow in the footsteps of Blue Planet II, which refused to shy away from uncomfortable truths of climate change, and the negative impact of human life upon our oceans.

“This is a new concept and I am privileged to have been asked to write some of the commentary. We don’t know what is going to happen but whatever does, we will be there to show it to you.”

Attenborough is showing no signs of slowing down ahead of his 92nd birthday next month. Last year’s Blue Planet II is still racking up awards, and his current series, Natural World, is currently airing on BBC1. His episode about eggs aired, rather brilliantly, on Easter weekend.