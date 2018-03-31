What time is The Voice UK on TV?

With Saturday Night Takeaway back on the airwaves this week, The Voice UK goes back to its normal broadcast time on Saturday 31 March at 8.30pm on ITV.

What’s happening on the next episode of The Voice?

Emma Willis hosts the live semi-final of the singing contest, as remaining contestants Tai, Lauren, Lucy, Donel, Ruti, Belle Voci, Jamie and Gayatri compete to win one of the four places in next week’s grand finale.

Only four acts can progress to the final and for the first time in the series, the decision of which acts will go through to the next round and which will be eliminated rests entirely with the votes of the viewing public. Members of Team Olly, Team JHud, Team Will and Team Tom look to move one step closer to winning a recording contract with Polydor Records.

Who is singing in the semi-final?

A full list of the singers can be found here, but a brief summary of the singers hoping to impress on Saturday 31 March…

Team Olly

Lauren Bannon

Jamie Grey

Team Will

Tai

Donel Mangena