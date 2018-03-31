Accessibility Links

The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through to the live shows?

The Knockouts are underway - here are the singers who made it to the live semi-final

Lucy Milburn on The Voice UK 2018

The Voice UK 2018 is heating up.

The Battle Rounds are over, and now the Knockouts are underway.

Each coach originally had ten acts on their team, but now will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs have just six acts acts still remaining, which they are whittling down on Saturday 17 and 24 March.

Here are all of the acts who made it through the Knockouts to the live shows:

Team Olly

The Voice UK Olly Murs
The Voice UK Olly Murs (ITV)

Who made it through to the live shows?

Lauren Bannon (Holly Ellison & Kade Smith were knocked out)

Jamie Grey (Kirby Frost & Shane McCormack were knocked out)

Team Tom

Tom Jones on The Voice UK
Tom Jones on The Voice UK (ITV)

Who made it through to the live shows?

Lucy Milburn (Eliza Gutteridge & Kalon Rae were knocked out)

Ruti Olajugbagbe (Chantelle Nandi & Wayne Ellington were knocked out)

Team Will

will.i.am on The Voice UK
will.i.am on The Voice UK (ITV)

Who made it through to the live shows?

Tai (Anna Willison Holt & Paige Young were knocked out)

Donel Mangena (Mark Asari & Saskia Eng were knocked out)

Team Jennifer

Jennifer Hudson The Voice UK
Jennifer Hudson The Voice UK (ITV)

Who made it through to the live shows?

Gayatri Nair (Ross Anderson & Jake Benson were knocked out)

Belle Voci (Rhianna Abrey & Jason Nicholson-Porter were knocked out)

The Voice UK continues this Saturday on ITV.

