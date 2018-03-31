Peter Kay announces new Car Share charity screening dates following huge demand for tickets

The comedian is showing brand new episodes of his hit BBC comedy in aid of The Lily Foundation

Peter Kay’s Twitter account has confirmed that there will be a second screening of new episodes of Car Share after tickets for the first event sold out.

Two brand new episodes of Peter Kay’s hit BBC comedy are being broadcast at a special event in Blackpool in aid of charity The Lily Foundation. The first date on Saturday 7th April is now sold out, but a message on Kay’s Twitter said that due to demand a further date has now been added on Friday 6th April.

Due to demand a further Car Share showing will take place on Friday 6th April https://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/3yOqm68QM6 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 31, 2018

The screening is being held at the Blackpool Opera House, and will feature a grand total of four Car Share episodes, including two never broadcast before.

The screening is in aid of charity The Lily Foundation and all funds raised will be donated to the children’s charity.

Kay said, “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease. I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

Kay was forced to cancel his hotly anticipated live stand-up arena tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Tickets for the new date can be purchased via Ticketmaster or Gigs and Tours.