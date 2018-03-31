Accessibility Links

Suzuki drop Ant and Dec adverts but will sponsor remaining Saturday Night Takeaway episodes

"As a car brand, we recognise the seriousness of Ant's charge", the car brand said in a statement

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant McPartlin (Getty, JG)

Suzuki has confirmed that it will be dropping its adverts featuring Ant and Dec following Ant McPartlin’s drink driving charge.

The car company said in a statement that “no further material featuring the duo will be aired and Suzuki’s endorsement deal with the pair has come to an end.”

However, Suzuki added that it would continue to sponsor the remaining two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV.

Presenter Ant McPartlin was charged with drink driving following a collision in south-west London on Sunday 18th March.

Following the incident, ITV confirmed that the upcoming edition of Saturday Night Takeaway would be cancelled. However, the remaining two episodes, including the series finale live from Orlando, Florida, will go ahead with Dec presenting alone.

“We agree with ITV and Ant & Dec that it was the correct decision not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend,” Suzuki said in a statement.

“As a car brand, we recognise the seriousness of Ant’s charge. We completely support Ant’s decision to seek treatment.

“Suzuki will however continue to sponsor the last two episodes of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway with our current idents.

“Suzuki very much supports Dec and ITV’s decision to broadcast the shows and as headline sponsors we also want to support the competition winners who have won places on the Plane to Florida for the series finale.”

The Suzuki adverts featuring Ant and Dec have also been removed from YouTube.

