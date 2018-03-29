Accessibility Links

What time is The Island with Bear Grylls on TV?

Everything you need to know about the series that pits two teams on a remote island

Bear Grylls (C4, TL)

What time is The Island with Bear Grylls?

The fifth series starts 9pm Easter Monday, C4

What can we expect from the show?

The Island has form when it comes to stirring the social pot. Previous series have split islanders based on age or gender, but now contestants on the survivalist show are being divided based on pay. Bear limply asks if “wealth and privilege shape who we really are”, as one group earning £100,000 a year and another earning less than the national average are stranded on opposite ends of an island.

Inevitably, there’s friction when the two groups meet, with art dealer Barnes (no prizes for guessing which camp he’s in) saying: “When I saw them coming down the beach, it was like a northern dole bus had broken down.” One can only hope that as the series progresses, so do his attitudes.

Review by Frances Taylor

