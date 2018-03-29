Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is The Big Painting Challenge on TV?

What time is The Big Painting Challenge on TV?

Everything you need to know about the third series of the art contest

Programme Name: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - TX: n/a - Episode: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mariella & Richard (presenters) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles BBC, TL

What time is The Big Painting Challenge on TV?

The third series of the competition starts 6pm Easter Sunday, BBC1

Advertisement

Who hosts the show?

Mariella Frostrup and Rev Richard Coles will return to front the contest.

What can we expect from the show?

The amiable art contest stretches its canvas for another run. Richard Coles and Mariella Frostrup return as the lightly bantering hosts, with ten amateur artists putting themselves through painterly challenges.

This week the theme is still life – literally in the case of rendering the copper stills at a Glasgow spirit makers onto canvas. The hopefuls learn about the difference between shape and form and the technique of reductive painting. They also get a masterclass in patronising: “Well done for your energy,” is Mentor Diana Ali’s comment on one effort. “It’s very punchy,” adds Coles, kindly.

Advertisement

Review by David Butcher

Tags

All about The Big Painting Challenge

Programme Name: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - TX: n/a - Episode: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mariella & Richard (presenters) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who: Clara Oswald WILL be back for the Christmas special

106652

Dwayne Johnson joins Jumanji remake, promises not to “screw the whole thing up”

111867

Why this should be Joe McElderry’s year on Strictly Come Dancing

113153

The Bodyguard review: Beverley Knight’s power ballads practically lift the roof off ★★★

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more