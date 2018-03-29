Everything you need to know about the third series of the art contest

What time is The Big Painting Challenge on TV?

The third series of the competition starts 6pm Easter Sunday, BBC1

Who hosts the show?

Mariella Frostrup and Rev Richard Coles will return to front the contest.

What can we expect from the show?

The amiable art contest stretches its canvas for another run. Richard Coles and Mariella Frostrup return as the lightly bantering hosts, with ten amateur artists putting themselves through painterly challenges.

This week the theme is still life – literally in the case of rendering the copper stills at a Glasgow spirit makers onto canvas. The hopefuls learn about the difference between shape and form and the technique of reductive painting. They also get a masterclass in patronising: “Well done for your energy,” is Mentor Diana Ali’s comment on one effort. “It’s very punchy,” adds Coles, kindly.

Review by David Butcher