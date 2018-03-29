Everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 comedy

What time is Lee and Dean on TV?

The new sitcom starts 10pm Channel 4, Friday 30th March

What can we expect from the show?

Best mates Lee (Miles Chapman) and Dean (Mark O’Sullivan) are builders who swan around their native Stevenage in a white van – with Lee enjoying the (cough) extra-curricular delights of their many female customers.

Poor Dean has less luck in that regard in this semi-improvised comedy. Even his own dad seems more taken with laddish Lee than with his own son. And then there’s the fact that Dean is desperately in love with his mate – his pain intensifying when various mishaps see Lee unwittingly landing a new girlfriend.

It’s an intriguing, promising premise that Chapman and O’Sullivan pull off superbly, the lad banter bringing the genuine pathos into sharp, sometimes heartbreaking relief.

Review by Ben Dowell