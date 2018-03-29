Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Lee and Dean on TV?

What time is Lee and Dean on TV?

Everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 comedy

L-r: Lee (Miles Chapman) and Dean (Mark O'Sullivan)

What time is Lee and Dean on TV?

Advertisement

The new sitcom starts 10pm Channel 4, Friday 30th March

What can we expect from the show?

Best mates Lee (Miles Chapman) and Dean (Mark O’Sullivan) are builders who swan around their native Stevenage in a white van – with Lee enjoying the (cough) extra-curricular delights of their many female customers.

Poor Dean has less luck in that regard in this semi-improvised comedy. Even his own dad seems more taken with laddish Lee than with his own son. And then there’s the fact that Dean is desperately in love with his mate – his pain intensifying when various mishaps see Lee unwittingly landing a new girlfriend.

It’s an intriguing, promising premise that Chapman and O’Sullivan pull off superbly, the lad banter bringing the genuine pathos into sharp, sometimes heartbreaking relief.

Advertisement

Review by Ben Dowell

You might like

116856

Netflix Casting call reveals three new Stranger Things 2 characters

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who: Matt Smith and Jenna-Louise Coleman star in new series 7b episode posters

imagenotavailable1

Martin Freeman joined by Benedict Cumberbatch as he waves goodbye to The Hobbit

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more