Channel 4’s virtual reality teen drama comes from the co-creator of Skins

New Channel 4 drama Kiss Me First is brought to the screen by Skins co-creator Bryan Elsley, and shares a lot of that E4 drama’s themes including mental health issues, casual sex and drug use and offbeat romantic experiences.

Advertisement

However, in other ways the drama breaks new ground, focusing on the world of virtual reality gaming and presenting a number of its scenes in impressive CGI.

Take a look below for all the crucial information you need to know before watching Kiss Me First.

What time is Kiss Me First on TV?

The first episode of Kiss Me First airs on Channel 4 on Easter Monday (that’s Monday 2nd April, date fans) at 10.00pm.

The series has six episodes, and will continue in the same timeslot going forward.

What’s it about?

The plot of Kiss Me First revolves around Leila, a young woman who tries to find solace after the death of her mother by playing a virtual reality videogame called Azana.

However, within the game she meets another player called Mania who introduces her to a mysterious inner society called Red Pill – but what secrets are they hiding? Why is their founder, Adrian, so secretive and powerful?

And when Mania turns up on Leila’s doorstep, can she even trust her?

Who’s in it?

The series features a largely new-ish cast including Tallulah Haddon as Leila/Shadowfax, Simona Brown as Mania/Tess, Matthew Beard as Adrian, Matthew Aubrey as Leila’s lodger Jonty, Haruka Abe as Tippi, George Jovanovic as Calumny/Cyryl, Freddie Stewart as Force and Misha Butler as Jocasta.

In future episodes, Skins cast member April Pearson reunites with Elsley to play Tess’ housemate.

Advertisement

What’s it based on?

Kiss Me First is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Lottie Moggach, which focuses on websites and online identity rather than virtual reality (an update for the TV series) and also has a rather different plot as well as different versions of the lead characters.