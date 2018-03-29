Everything you need to know about the new drama from the creator of Skins

What time is Kiss Me First on TV?

The new drama starts on Channel 4 on Easter Monday, 10pm

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast?

From Tallulah Haddon as Leila/Shadowfax, to Simona Brown as Tess/Mania, you can find out all about the cast and characters here.

What can we expect from the first episode?

This intriguing new drama from the co-creator of Skins combines the hallmarks of that smash E4 series – young people partying hard, dealing with deep emotional trauma and shacking up with one another – with the world of virtual reality, and it’s surprising just how well it all works.

Our gateway into the story is Tallulah Haddon’s Leila, a lonely girl who finds release in an online game called Agora where she plays a warrior called Shadowfax.

After her mother dies, she finds herself drawn to a mysterious group within the game who promise a deeper, more intense experience. But what secrets are they really hiding? And who exactly is the mysterious Adrian?

Advertisement

Review by Huw Fullerton