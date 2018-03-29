Blood and mystery run free in the new Westworld season 2 trailer

The war is just beginning in the new trailer from the HBO series – but is that Shogun World we spy?

With less than a month to go until the release of Westworld season two two, the sci-fi drama has released a new trailer set to whet our whistles for all the host-vs-humans action of the upcoming episodes.

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) take centre stage as her quest against humanity continues, but it appears there is even more to discover about the park itself – and exactly how many other ‘worlds’ may exist.

Certain scenes even appear to point to the much-discussed Shogun World, with Thandie Newton striding through in what appears to be Japanese dress.

The trailer ends with Dolores looking straight at the camera, asking, “Why on earth would you ever be frightened of me?”

It’s enough to give you the shivers.

Westworld returns to NOW TV and Sky Atlantic on Monday 23rd April