Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewer praise “brave” male celebrities in The Real Full Monty – but now it’s the women’s turn

Viewer praise “brave” male celebrities in The Real Full Monty – but now it’s the women’s turn

The Real Full Monty had a powerful message for all the men out there

The Real Full Monty Live (ITV, EH)

Celebrities from Alexander Armstrong to Ainsley Harriott bared all last night in a bid to raise awareness about cancer – and viewers were moved by their honesty and bravery.

Advertisement

With the support of charities Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research and Everyman, this talented bunch of male performers put on a show with a great routine while also encouraging men to get checked out for prostate cancer.

James “Arg” Argent managed to get his kit off despite body confidence issues – an achievement that clearly meant a lot.

One of the most emotional moments came when John Partridge opened up about his battle with testicular cancer, something he had never discussed publicly before. He spoke about the shame he had felt and the liberation of finally talking about his struggle.

It was an evening of fun – but the message really hit home.

Advertisement

Next up? It’s the women’s turn!

Tags

All about The Real Full Monty

The Real Full Monty Live (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Real Full Monty Live (ITV, EH)

Who are the women baring all for The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night?

The Real Full Monty Live (ITV, EH)

Meet the male celebrities stripping off for The Real Full Monty Live 2018

STRICTLY EMBARGOED PICTURE: FOR PUBLICATION FROM TUESDAY 20th MARCH 2018 From Spungold Productions THE REAL FULL MONTY : LADIES NIGHT Thursday 29th March 2018 on ITV Pictured: Victoria Derbyshire. Hot on the heels of the return of ÔThe Real Full MontyÕ, eight female celebrities are gearing up for the performance of their lives in ÔThe Real Full Monty: LadiesÕ NightÕ, determined to show the boys how itÕs done and raise awareness of breast cancer. This ÔsisterÕ commission to The Real Full Monty will see two unforgettable nights running on ITV. The menÕs Real Full Monty might be bigger and better than ever before, but the eight brave ladies ready to take them on are TV presenter Coleen Nolan, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter, reality TV star Megan McKenna, former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, actress Helen Lederer, TV legend Ruth Madoc and presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford - for all of whom the issue of breast cancer awareness is close to their hearts. The ladiesÕ mission is to pull together to create a show-stopping performance that will wow the audience as they battle to overcome their nerves and inhibitions, learn to love their bodies and dare to bare for a good cause. Along the way they visit the legendary Moulin Rouge in Paris to get inspiration for the show. © ITV Photographer: Nicky Johnston This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE REAL FULL MONTY : LADIES NIGHT or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com ITV, TL

“It’s nudity for a purpose”: Victoria Derbyshire explains why she’s stripping for the Real Full Monty

The Real Full Monty Live (ITV, EH)

The Real Full Monty ladies channel Calendar Girls in new photoshoot ahead of final live performance

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more