Viewer praise “brave” male celebrities in The Real Full Monty – but now it’s the women’s turn

The Real Full Monty had a powerful message for all the men out there

Celebrities from Alexander Armstrong to Ainsley Harriott bared all last night in a bid to raise awareness about cancer – and viewers were moved by their honesty and bravery.

With the support of charities Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research and Everyman, this talented bunch of male performers put on a show with a great routine while also encouraging men to get checked out for prostate cancer.

James “Arg” Argent managed to get his kit off despite body confidence issues – an achievement that clearly meant a lot.

Proper felt all fuzzy inside when Arg got his kit off.Not ever a sentence I thought Id say but ya gotta give it to him,he overcame so much to do that.I was convinced he wouldnt do it so was made up 4 him when he did when it mattered most.He should be very proud.#therealfullmonty — Laura Leanne (@DanceDandelions) March 29, 2018

Well done @RealJamesArgent – brave to overcome body confidence issues to highlight how important it is to get checked! Keep talking. #RaiseAwareness #TheRealFullMonty — Esmé Roberts (@Esme_Louisex) March 29, 2018

#therealfullmonty Also @RealJamesArgent Well done for going through with it last night. I know what it's like to go through Body confident issues. But you just pushed through it and done Amazing. ❤ — Stacey (@StaceyFallon669) March 29, 2018

One of the most emotional moments came when John Partridge opened up about his battle with testicular cancer, something he had never discussed publicly before. He spoke about the shame he had felt and the liberation of finally talking about his struggle.

#TheRealFullMonty ..I’m so glad they’re doing this. Sometimes there’s such a stigma attached to cancers, and men(especially) don’t open up and talk about these things. Well done ..all of you. Awareness is key.x https://t.co/Kx2nS0ILRW — Lady Elizabeth (@Bettyliscious) March 29, 2018

So proud of John Partridge @mustbejp sharing his story on #TheRealFullMonty tonight. That took real strength. And yes, I checked my testicles whilst watching the show. It takes less than two minutes – check yours now. #BallsToCancer https://t.co/NaP9VTY3gw — Martin S Pearson (@LyndenleaUK) March 29, 2018

@mustbejp john, I'm am proud you took part in this programme and your story touched my heart most of all, you had me in tears! Bravo mate! #TheRealFullMonty — jessica eve peach (@jessique77) March 28, 2018

It was an evening of fun – but the message really hit home.

Just caught up with last nights #TheRealFullMonty. I laughed and I cried. Absolutely perfectly done. Keeping talking and keep checking! — Ellie Carey (@EleanorLCarey) March 29, 2018

Well last night was crazy!!! So proud of everyone for being a part of #TheRealFullMonty – Thanks for all the love, support & messages! Can’t believe we did it!! Don’t forget to keep on checking chaps!! pic.twitter.com/e5uO3PBvGA — ugo monye (@ugomonye) March 29, 2018

Next up? It’s the women’s turn!