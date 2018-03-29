Peter Kay to reveal new episodes of Car Share at special charity screening

The highly-anticipated Car Share episodes will be shown at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April

Two brand new episodes of Car Share will be shown at a special charity screening, Peter Kay has announced.

Advertisement

Since the BBC released series two in April 2017, we have been on the edge of our (car) seats waiting for more.

Now, lucky fans who get tickets to the screening at Blackpool Opera House will get to see the long-awaited series finale, alongside another episode titled “Car Share: Unscripted”.

Including these two brand new episodes, a grand total of four Car Share episodes will be shown on Saturday 7th April, with tickets on sale at 9am on Saturday 30th March.

The screening is in aid of charity The Lily Foundation and all funds raised will be donated to the children’s charity.

Kay said in a statement, “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease. I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

The statement is the first announcement from Kay since he was forced to cancel his hotly anticipated live stand-up arena tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

The tour, his first in eight years, had been scheduled to run from April 2018 to June 2019.

Car Share became a big hit when the first series aired on the BBC in 2015, taking us on a journey to and from work with colleagues assistant manager John (Kay) and promotions rep Kayleigh (Sian Gibson)

Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am. https://t.co/F1n5Mq82w9https://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/gJLqteRQXI — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 29, 2018

Advertisement

It is not clear whether Kay will attend the screenings in person. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.