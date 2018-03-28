Everything you need to know about which women are stripping off on television – and why

A group of female celebrities are set to shed their clothes on ITV – here’s how to watch it, what to expect, and the cause behind it all…

What time is The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night on TV?

The women’s version of The Real Full Monty Live is on Thursday 29th March at 9pm on ITV.

The men’s version airs on Wednesday 28th at the same time.

What is The Real Full Monty?

As a counterpart to the men’s show, which launched last year to mark the 20th anniversary of cinema classic The Full Monty, the women’s performance will celebrate 20 years since The Calendar Girls posed for their iconic calendar in Yorkshire.

The ladies’ mission is to pull together a show-stopping performance that will wow the audience as they dare to bare for a good cause: raising awareness of breast cancer.

Who is taking their clothes off?

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, whose sister Bernie died from breast cancer, takes the lead, with Ashley Banjo serving as coach.

Broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire – who documented her battle with breast cancer – Emmerdale’s Sally Dexter, reality TV star Megan McKenna, singer Michelle Heaton, comedian Helen Lederer, actress Ruth Madoc and DJ Sarah-Jane Crawford are also taking part.

What’s it all in aid of?

The Real Full Monty Live is to raise awareness of breast cancer and get women self-checking their breasts.

What do Victoria Derbyshire and Coleen Nolan say?

Victoria Derbyshire: “Having got through breast cancer, survived it, and been one of the lucky ones, the baton has passed to people like me and us to spread the word and that’s why I’m doing it.”

Coleen Nolan: “I’m terrified about what I’ve let myself in for, considering I won’t even wear a bikini on the beach let alone get my kit off in front of 2,500 people and millions at home, but getting women to talk about breast cancer checks is way more important than any body hang-ups or nerves I’ve got.”

Has The Real Full Monty taken place before?

Yes, it has – last June, to mark 20 years since the The Full Monty’s release, a group of male celebrities also stripped off to raise awareness of men’s cancers. Banjo and Armstrong joined forces with Wayne Sleep, Mark Foster, Matthew Wolfenden, Danny John-Jules, Harry Judd, Dom Littlewood and Elliot Wright and the results were quite something.

This year’s male line-up includes Ainsley Harriott, Tom Parker, John Partridge, John Hartson, Jef Brazier, Ugo Monye and James “Arg” Argent.