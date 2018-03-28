Everything you need to know about BBC2's Dave Allen biopic

What time is Dave Allen at Peace on TV?

The hour-long TV movie will air on Bank Holiday Monday 2nd April at 9pm on BBC2.

What is Dave Allen At Peace about?

Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen puts on his sharpest suit to play Irish comedian and satirist Dave Allen in this hour-long BBC2 biopic.

The drama follows Dave Allen from his happy childhood in Dublin through to his glory years as one of the UK and Ireland’s comedy greats. We’ll see the tragic loss of his kindly father (played by Tommy Tiernan) and brother John (Conleth Hill), and explore the enduring mystery over the loss of half a finger.

The comic died in 2005 at the age of 68.

Who is in the cast?

Aidan Gillen, who played Littlefinger in Game of Thrones, takes on the role of Dave Allen.

Cold Feet’s Robert Bathurst plays BBC director-general Charles Curran – a fellow Roman Catholic who understood Allen’s frustrations with the Church.

Other stars include Tommy Tiernan, Conleth Hill, Julian Rhind-Tutt, and Simon Day.