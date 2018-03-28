What time is The Voice UK on TV?
Everything you need to know about The Voice' semi-final bout
With Saturday Night Takeaway back on the airwaves this week, The Voice UK goes back to its normal broadcast time on Saturday 31 March at 8.30pm on ITV.
What’s happening on the next episode of The Voice?
Emma Willis hosts the live semi-final of the singing contest, as remaining contestants Tai, Lauren, Lucy, Donel, Ruti, Belle Voci, Jamie and Gayatri compete to win one of the four places in next week’s grand finale.
Only four acts can progress to the final and for the first time in the series, the decision of which acts will go through to the next round and which will be eliminated rests entirely with the votes of the viewing public. Members of Team Olly, Team JHud, Team Will and Team Tom look to move one step closer to winning a recording contract with Polydor Records.
Who is singing in the semi-final?
A full list of the singers can be found here, but a brief summary of the singers hoping to impress on Saturday 31 March…
Team Olly
Lauren Bannon
Jamie Grey
Team Will
Tai
Donel Mangena
Team Jennifer
Gayatri Nair
Belle Voci
Team Tom
Lucy Milburn
Ruti Olajugbagbe
Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?
The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.