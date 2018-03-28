Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Peaky Blinders guest star Adrien Brody channelled The Godfather and fans loved it

Peaky Blinders guest star Adrien Brody channelled The Godfather and fans loved it

Adrien Brody's character Luca Changretta sounds an awful lot like Marlon Brando

Adrien Brody as Luca Changretta in Peaky Blinders

Adrien Brody’s mafia man Luca Changretta swaggered into Peaky Blinders series four in style – but viewers reckoned he was channelling more than a bit of The Godfather.

Advertisement

That accent? Surely it must come straight from a Mafia movie marathon…

Though not everyone was totally convinced.

As he faced off against Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and laid down the rules of the game, there was a bit of an act-off between the two men.

Brody exuded pure menace as he leered: “None of your family will survive. We are an organisation of a different dimension.”

Advertisement

Just wait until Luca slips into full Godfather mode… that’s when things will get brutal.

Tags

All about Peaky Blinders

Adrien Brody as Luca Changretta in Peaky Blinders
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

138287.c39be06b-2cd1-471a-a873-88d029d0f70e

Did you recognise the defendant in C4’s The Trial from Star Wars Rogue One?

imagenotavailable1

Crufts 2011

imagenotavailable1

Bake Off is better without the drama

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more