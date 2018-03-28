One Born Every Minute: the story behind Beth and David who found love on a Harry Potter fan site

Each week, One Born Every Minute brings us stories of relationships, love and – of course – babies. But few couples have a story as remarkable as Beth and David. The pair met on a Harry Potter fan site and began a transatlantic friendship before 24-year-old American David flew over to meet Beth, 23, in the UK.

Their relationship went from strength to strength and soon, Beth discovered she was pregnant. Tonight’s episode of One Born Every Minute sees the pair walk through the doors of Birmingham Women’s Hospital to welcome their new bundle of joy.

We caught up with Beth a few months on from the birth of their daughter, Ashlynn, to hear all about her and David’s unusual meeting – and how they’re finding life with a newborn.

You first started speaking on a Harry Potter fan site – what was the first thing you said to one another?

Beth: We first started talking just because we both had a mutual like for the Harry Potter world, although I’m not entirely sure what the first conversation was, I think it was about an activity we started running together and we just kind of carried on from there.

How did your appearance on One Born Every Minute come about?

We actually got a letter in the post about the new season being filmed in the Birmingham Women’s Hospital around the time I was due to give birth. Having read more detail into it and on the basis that we have so many friends, and family on different parts of the world, we thought it would be a nice way for them all to be there without actually being there. More importantly, David’s mom. She wanted to be here for it and she couldn’t. So we decided that this was the way we wanted to go.

It’s a few months since the baby was born – how are you finding it?

Life has been so amazing since the birth of our daughter. We’ve never felt love the way we feel it for her. We decided to call her Ashlynn, her name is a hybrid between David’s mom and mine so it has real meaning.

When we see you on TV, you’ve spent a lot of your relationship at a distance – are you living in the same place now?

We’re currently trying to figure out staying together. We are, as of right now, all in one place. But we have no idea what the future holds, and it’s a journey we’re looking forward to taking!

Have you started reading Harry Potter to Ashlynn yet?

No! But, she’s a massive fan of the movies. She’ll sit and scream for 30 minutes or so but as soon as the Harry Potter music starts playing she stops. She’s a nerd, just like her parents!

Which Hogwarts house are you both in?

David is in Ravenclaw, I’m a Gryffindor. I think Ashlynn will most likely be a Slytherin or she’ll take after her dad and be a smarty pants.

Which Harry Potter characters are you most like and why?

I’m probably most like Luna, she’s strange and weird and she’s incredibly unique. David is most likely more like Neville. He’s shy and to himself but he’s kind, loving and loyal. He definitely is there when needed.

What about Harry Potter do you love so much?

The escape from reality! There’s no limit to the imagination and being able to get lost in a world like that is incredible. You can use that as a way to avoid stressful life situations. We as a couple have so much to thank JK Rowling for. Her books brought us together and gave us the family we’ve always wanted. If it wasn’t for that. We’d not know each other.

What would you say to JK Rowling if you met her?

I’d love to shake her hand! I don’t think there are any words to describe what I’d say to her. She’s amazing and she has such an incredible talent. I’d definitely like to thank her, and give her some line of insight into how deeply her work has affected so many people across the world. It really is something that can’t be explained.

One Born Every Minute airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Channel 4