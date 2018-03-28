No one has a bad word to say about Mum’s tear-jerking series finale
Viewers praised the powerful performances from Lesley Manville and Peter Mullan
Well, we weren’t ready for that: the second series of BBC2 comedy Mum ended not only with plenty of smiles, but a good few tears, too.
The emotional ending saw 60-year-old widow Cathy (Lesley Manville) revealing her love for lifelong friend Michael (Peter Mullan) with a heartfelt speech: “I’d love to look at you and not notice your eyes. I’d love to go to bed at night and not think about you. I adore you.”
And later those watching at home couldn’t hold back the tears as the two held hands at the bottom of Cathy’s garden…
Wow wow wow #Mum is just BEAUTIFUL. I can’t stop the tears 😭😭😭 absolutely stunning work @LisaMcGrillis 💜
Nothing comes close to the sheer brilliance of #Mum on BBC2. Subtle, endearing and brilliantly acted. It should win every comedy award going.
Love love love #mum in BBC2. Best TV this year. Beautiful comedy. Cathy & Michael forever xx
Me watching that episode of #Mum pic.twitter.com/BhtFIHyHP6
And viewers were quick to praise Manville and Mullan for their powerful performances:
Such a wonderful ensemble piece – but Peter Mullen and Lesley Manville are sheer class
I defy anyone to watch without shedding a tear#mum#YoureGonnaMissMeWhenImGone
@Lesley_Manville absolutely amazing show. Every second on screen is magic #mumbbc
Wasn't it brilliant? Such a great series. Can't wait for the final series. I actually think Lesley Manville's acting in #mumbbc is better than in #PhantomThread for which she received an #Oscars2018 nomination.
It’s brilliant. #LesleyManville is such a wonderful actress. So touching. She conveys with her eyes without needing words @BAFTA should be calling x rest of cast are great too x
And the best bit? Mum will return for a third series – we’ve still got plenty of Michael and Cathy to come next year.