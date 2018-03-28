Martin Freeman to appear on The Graham Norton Show

The Sherlock and Black Panther star will be talking about his upcoming horror movie, Ghost Stories

Sherlock star Martin Freeman will once again return to Graham Norton’s big red sofa. The Hobbit actor will appear on The Graham Norton Show broadcast Friday 13th April BBC1, 10.35pm, to discuss his upcoming horror film Ghost Stories, where he plays a banker plagued by supernatural ghost sightings.

No ghosts promise to haunt the Graham Norton set (as far as we know), but Freeman won’t be alone on the sofa. He’ll be joined by Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oscar-nominee Naomie Harris, who’ll be discussing their new monster movie Rampage.

Plus, Who frontman Roger Daltrey will be chatting on the sofa and performing his new single As Long As I Have You.