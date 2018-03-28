Derek Jacobi: there will be no more Last Tango in Halifax

Sally Wainwright's jam-packed schedule means there will be no more new episodes of the BBC1 drama, according to the Murder on the Orient Express actor

Sad news, Last Tango in Halifax fans: Derek Jacobi has confirmed that last year’s Christmas two-parter is the last we will see of the show, as writer Sally Wainwright has no plans to revisit the series in the future.

When asked by RadioTimes.com if the show is returning, Jacobi replied: “No, I’m afraid it’s not.”

“We did a Christmas special last Christmas, which we thought was the beginning of another series, but no,” he said. Watch Jacobi discuss the end of the show below:



Last Tango has aired three series on BBC1, plus last year’s Christmas special.

But the decision to end it seems to be down to Wainwright’s jam-packed schedule. The writer/director has a new drama, Gentleman Jack, in the works, based on West Yorkshire diarist Anne Lister, with a third series of her Bafta-winning Happy Valley also expected next year.

“She’s written out, she’s writing so many things,” Jacobi said. “She’s a wonderful writer, but she’s got so much work that Tango is finished.”



“It’s very sad, we all loved it,” he added.

The BBC responded to Jacobi’s comments with a statement: “Sally is presently engaged with another BBC project, but has every intention of revisiting Last Tango when she is able to.”

Still, in the meantime Jacobi can be seen in Murder on the Orient Express – Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel – playing manservant Edward Masterman to Johnny Depp’s mobster Ratchett.

For more on the film – from Jacobi, as well as Olivia Colman and Josh Gadd – click play on the video below:

Murder on the Orient Express is in cinemas now