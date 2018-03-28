Call the Midwife viewers are already in love with new recruit Lucille

The latest addition to Nonnatus House lit up a particularly teary episode of the BBC drama

From plunging into the big freeze of 1962-63, to the heartbreaking death of an elderly Mrs Gelin, Call the Midwife opened its seventh series with an impeccable tear-jerking episode.

However, there was one ray of sunshine to brighten up a potentially gloomy instalment: new midwife Lucille Anderson.

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE! #callthemidwife series 7 introduces a brand new midwife to Nonnatus House – Nurse Lucille Anderson! @Leonie_Elliott and the team discuss the history behind our latest Nonnatun xx pic.twitter.com/676DKNLkpD — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) January 16, 2018

The show’s first black midwife, played by Leonie Elliott, not only wowed Trixie with her midwifery knowledge, but immediately won over viewers with her kindhearted nature:

I’m already in love with Lucille #callthemidwife — jenna (@jenbri17) January 22, 2018

Absolutely in love with @Leonie_Elliott (and Lucille of course) and I she’s absolutely gorgeous I cannot take it #CalltheMidwife — Laura Main Fans (@mainiators) January 21, 2018

Nurse Lucille is a ray of sunshine. The 2018 midwife team is looking tip top! 👌#callthemidwife — Meenu Bangur (@MeenuBangur) January 21, 2018

Lucille is so cute, oh my god #callthemidwife — chloe. (@newxxromantic) January 21, 2018

The first Black nurse in Nonnatus House, *and* a former librarian? I think it's fair to say I love Sister Lucille Anderson. #CallTheMidwife — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) January 21, 2018

And Twitter users praised the series for reflecting the diversity of midwives:

So excited that #callthemidwife is back!!…and finally reflecting the contribution of black midwives to the health service with a main character👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#BBCOne — Veda Harrison (@Minkymoo99) January 21, 2018

Loved the way they introduced the nurses that came from the West Indies and kept our NHS going. It was great to have a nod to Taunton as the hospital they recently did a documentary on how the nurses from the West Indies trained at the hospital @MusgrovePark #callthemidwife — Abigail Thorne (@thorne_abigail) January 21, 2018

My nan was a nurse in the #60s and used to talk about West Indies nurses arriving in Taunton and Somerset to undertake nursing duties. #Taunton mentioned in @CallTheMidwife1 tonight. #CallTheMidwife History at its truth. — Sepsis Nurse RN (@MerrellJames) January 21, 2018

Others are already hoping Lucille will forge strong friendships over the series…

Never knew until now that all I want in life is for Lucille and Sister Monica Joan to become BFFs. #callthemidwife — ✨Poppy✨ (@PoppyStarkie) January 21, 2018

A good start to the new series.

Introduction of a new midwife.

Already ship the new BFF's Sister Monica Joan & Lucille Plus the show was intense from the get go.

With the birth of a baby and the death of an eldery lady.. #callthemidwife — Brittany_Smark (@SmarkBrittany7) January 21, 2018

And although the new addition didn’t stop many from missing departed couple Patsy and Delia…

Love nurse Lucille already but still miss Patsy & Delia though #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/lBzjQvN1Gf — Gretel Armstrong (@GretelSugar) January 21, 2018

…it looks like Lucille has firmly settled into Nonnatus House:

The wonderful @Leonie_Elliott – brillaintly thoughtful and assured in her work ….and great fun on set!! #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/KQvX6ivCuf — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) January 21, 2018

Call the Midwife season seven starts on PBS Masterpiece on Sunday, March 25 at 8/7c