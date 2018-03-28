Lee Mack had a terrible time on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

The comedian cut and grated his fingers and squirted fruit juice in his eye – but did his wife's lemon sponge save the day?

Comedian Lee Mack made his Bake Off debut on the fourth Stand Up To Cancer special on Tuesday night – and he wasn’t a natural, to put it mildly.

On the first day, he cut up and grated his fingers, squirted fruit juice in his eye, broke a pair of kitchen scissors in half, and made baked apple, maple and pecan blondies so vile that they brought about a sarcastic Hollywood handshake.

He had gotten off to a bad start, having to turn to TV presenter and fellow baker Melanie Sykes to ask whether a Bramley was an apple. Check out a montage of his baking fails below, via the GBBO Twitter account.

How many mishaps can one baker endure? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zXbdlx8SBx — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 27, 2018

His attempts at baking had fans on Twitter in stitches:

Lee Mack is brilliant but Lee Mack trying to bake is even better #GBBO — Lily (@BrokenxAngelsx) March 27, 2018

Not stopped laughing since it started #GBBO brilliant. Noel Fielding, Lee Mack and Joe Lycett just the tonic 🍪🥟🍰👨🏻‍🍳😂 — Sarah (@sarahsarah0510) March 27, 2018

Lee Mack on #gbbo trying to bake is tv gold. — Dawn (@dh8641) March 27, 2018

Please do a another episode with all the worst celebrity bakers…Nick Hewer vs Lee Mack would be so worth watching 😂#GBBO @BritishBakeOff — Ashleigh (@Ashleighw13) March 27, 2018

When you hear Lee Mack is baking you a cake… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1uqkm2XVtb — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 27, 2018

"If I don't burn this tent down, I've won" 👀 Lee Mack attempting to bake on bake off is my new favourite thing #GBBO #SU2C pic.twitter.com/kuQSWq3U6W — Verity Stevenson (@VerityyVisits) March 27, 2018

Lee Mack panicking and leaving the running whisk on the floor is literally me in the kitchen #GBBO — Niamh Bennett-Dix (@niamhbennettdix) March 27, 2018

These celebrity bakers might not be able to bake, but they're tremendously entertaining, especially Lee Mack. #GBBO — Erica James (@TheEricaJames) March 27, 2018

However, after experiencing what he melodramatically referred to as the “worst day of my life” on day 1, he was determined to make amends on day 2. Despite getting so frustrated that he threw his across the tent, he managed to impress the judges with a lemon drizzle dartboard cake.

It wasn’t enough to derail Melanie Sykes’ march to the star baker apron, but it did earn the comedian an actual handshake from Paul Hollywood – and that’s just as good, really.

Lee Mack receiving a genuine Hollywood Handshake. Incredible scenes in the #GBBO tent! pic.twitter.com/EriBUFWIZs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 27, 2018

The Great Celebrity Bake Off concludes next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.