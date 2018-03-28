Accessibility Links

Lee Mack had a terrible time on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

The comedian cut and grated his fingers and squirted fruit juice in his eye – but did his wife's lemon sponge save the day?

Comedian Lee Mack made his Bake Off debut on the fourth Stand Up To Cancer special on Tuesday night – and he wasn’t a natural, to put it mildly.

On the first day, he cut up and grated his fingers, squirted fruit juice in his eye, broke a pair of kitchen scissors in half, and made baked apple, maple and pecan blondies so vile that they brought about a sarcastic Hollywood handshake.

He had gotten off to a bad start, having to turn to TV presenter and fellow baker Melanie Sykes to ask whether a Bramley was an apple. Check out a montage of his baking fails below, via the GBBO Twitter account.

His attempts at baking had fans on Twitter in stitches:

However, after experiencing what he melodramatically referred to as the “worst day of my life” on day 1, he was determined to make amends on day 2. Despite getting so frustrated that he threw his across the tent, he managed to impress the judges with a lemon drizzle dartboard cake.

It wasn’t enough to derail Melanie Sykes’ march to the star baker apron, but it did earn the comedian an actual handshake from Paul Hollywood – and that’s just as good, really.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off concludes next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4. 

