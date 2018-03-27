Everything you need to know about the BBC's three-part Agatha Christie murder mystery

The BBC is bringing its brand new Agatha Christie adaptation to TV this Easter.

Advertisement

After being dropped from the schedules in Christmas, the three-part drama will now air on BBC1 this spring.

Find out everything you need to know about the drama below.

What time is Ordeal by Innocence on TV?

The three-part drama will launch on Sunday 1st April (Easter Sunday) at 9pm on BBC1, with each episode lasting one hour.

What is it about?

The wealthy Argyll family is trying to move on after the brutal murder of their mother, heiress Rachel Argyll. Jack, one of her five adopted children, was arrested and imprisoned for the murder, and it seemed clear he was guilty. Within six months he had died in prison.

But, as Rachel’s widower Leo prepares to remarry, a man called Arthur Calgary turns up at the family’s estate at Sunny Point and drops a bombshell. He is Jack’s long-lost alibi. But if Jack really was innocent, who killed Rachel?

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocent was published in 1958 and was one of the author’s favourite novels. It was previously adapted as a 1985 movie starring Donald Sutherland, Christopher Plummer and Sarah Miles.

Read our spoiler-free preview here.

Who replaced Ed Westwick in Ordeal by Innocence?

Christian Cooke took over the role of Mickey Argyll from Ed Westwick, stepping in for re-shoots in January and February 2018. His screen credits include The Art of More, Witches of East End, and Magic City.

Read more:

Who is in the cast of Ordeal by Innocence?

The cast is packed with top acting talent and familiar faces, from Bill Nighy to Eleanor Tomlinson to Matthew Goode. See below for a full run-down of the key characters and the actors who play them.