What time is England v Italy live on TV?
The Azzurri may not be heading to the World Cup, but they're still a force to be reckoned with
Live International Football: England v Italy
Tuesday 27th March
Kick-off 8pm
TV coverage from 7.30pm on ITV
Radio coverage from 7pm on BBC Radio 5 Live
Stadium: Wembley, London
Gareth Southgate and England return to Wembley for the second friendly of the international break after scoring a 1-0 victory over Holland. With Harry Kane out injured (don’t worry, surely a bit of a “rest” at this stage is a good thing?), Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and the other forwards angling for a starting spot have these two games to state their case.
Italy, who will be absent at this year’s World Cup, have interim head coach Luigi Di Biagio in charge. Just like Southgate, Di Biagio was under-21 manager before being given the top job, although it’s unlikely he will become the permanent appointment.