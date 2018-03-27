Accessibility Links

What time is England v Italy live on TV?

The Azzurri may not be heading to the World Cup, but they're still a force to be reckoned with

DORTMUND, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Jesse Lingard of England controls the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and England at Signal Iduna Park on March 22, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Live International Football: England v Italy

Tuesday 27th March

Kick-off 8pm

TV coverage from 7.30pm on ITV

Radio coverage from 7pm on BBC Radio 5 Live

Stadium: Wembley, London

Gareth Southgate and England return to Wembley for the second friendly of the international break after scoring a 1-0 victory over Holland. With Harry Kane out injured (don’t worry, surely a bit of a “rest” at this stage is a good thing?), Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and the other forwards angling for a starting spot have these two games to state their case.

Italy, who will be absent at this year’s World Cup, have interim head coach Luigi Di Biagio in charge. Just like Southgate, Di Biagio was under-21 manager before being given the top job, although it’s unlikely he will become the permanent appointment.

