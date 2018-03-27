Accessibility Links

First look at The Generation Game reboot with Mel and Sue

The former Bake Off hosts are back for a brand new version of the classic game show this Easter Sunday – check out the photos from the first of two specials

Mel and Sue (BBC, JG)

The Generation Game is back this Easter, with former Bake Off hosts Mel and Sue taking charge of the famous conveyor belt of prizes.

New pictures released by the BBC reveals the duo donning silly costumes, spinning plates and generally encouraging chaos among the red and blue teams hoping to get their hands on a cuddly toy.

BBC, JG

Games in the rebooted series, which was regularly watched by 21 million people during the 1970s, include pottery and sausage making challenges and Bollywood dancing.

BBC, JG

Guest star Johnny Vegas checks the contestants’ handiwork on the potter’s wheel, while Spandau Ballet and EastEnders star Martin Kemp also joins the fun.

BBC, JG
BBC, JG

Other guests include The Only Way is Essex’s Gemma Collins and James Argent…

BBC, JG

… and kids TV star Basil Brush.

BBC, JG

The Generation Game will air the first of its two specials this Easter Sunday at 8pm on BBC1.

BBC, JG

Mel and Sue were announced as hosts in July 2017 following their departure from The Great British Bake Off.

“It’s a cuddly toy, it’s a toaster, it’s a circular power saw, no it’s MEL AND SUE DOING THE GENERATION GAME!” the said. “We can’t believe it, we are so excited!”

Bruce Forsyth is The Generation Game’s longest-running presenter, but Larry Grayson and Jim Davidson have also served as hosts. More recently, Graham Norton presented a Christmas special in 2005, while Vernon Kay hosted in 2011 for Comic Relief.

All about The Generation Game

Mel and Sue (BBC, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

