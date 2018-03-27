Meet the cast of Hamlet on BBC2

This Easter weekend, a fresh adaptation of Hamlet – which enjoyed sell-out runs at the Almeida Theatre and the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End last year – comes to BBC2.

Robert Icke’s production stars Andrew Scott as the Prince compelled to seek vengeance by an encounter with his murdered father’s ghost. The film features the original cast of the stage production and is directed for the screen by Rhodri Huw.

Scott is joined by Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay, Juliet Stevenson (Truly Madly Deeply, Diana) and Angus Wright (Flowers).

Find out everything you need to know about the cast below.

Andrew Scott

Who does he play? The titular, scheming prince who has designs on the throne, which is occupied by his uncle-turned-stepfather Claudius

Where have I seen him before? Scott played Moriarty, the arch villain in Sherlock. He has also starred in films such as Alice Through The Looking Glass, Denial, Spectre, Swallows and Amazons and Pride.

Jessica Brown Findlay

Who does she play? Ophelia, a rich noblewoman who is in love with Hamlet

Where have I seen her before? She is best known for her roles in Downton Abbey, BBC miniseries Jamaica Inn and period drama series Harlots. She has also appeared as Lorelei in Victor Frankenstein and Beverly Penn in Winter’s Tale, and is set to star alongside Lily James in upcoming film The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Juliet Stevenson

Who does she play? Hamlet’s mother Gertrude, who shacks up with his uncle after her husband, King Hamlet, passes away

Where have I seen her before? Stevenson starred as Nina in Truly Madly Deeply, Mrs Elton in the Gwyneth Paltrow led film Emma in 1996, and also featured in BBC’s 2016 miniseries One of Us, Diana, Bend It Like Beckham and Nicholas Nickleby.

Angus Wright

Who does he play? Claudius, Hamlet’s uncle-turned-stepfather

Where have I seen him before? Wright starred as George in Julian Barratt’s comedy series Flowers, and had a small role opposite Meryl Streep in Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady. He also featured in Alan Rickman’s sophomore directorial effort A Little Chaos and crime caper Gambit alongside Cameron Diaz and Colin Firth. He was also in the final series of Peep show playing a character called Angus.

David Rintoul

Who does he play? The ghost of Hamlet’s late father, King Hamlet

Where have I seen him before? Rintoul made a brief appearance in Game of Thrones season 6 as Aerys Targaryen, and has also starred in My Week With Marilyn, The Iron Lady and a 1980 BBC adaptation of Pride & Prejudice (he played Mr Darcy). On top of this, he is the voice of Granddad Dog, Dr Brown Bear and Mr Bull in Peppa Pig.

Barry Aird

Who does he play? Francisco, a guard at the castle of Elsinore

Where have I seen him before? Aird had minor roles in Marcella season 2 and The Avengers: Age of Ultron. He has also previously appeared in Silent Witness and The Bill.

Calum Finlay

Who does he play? Hamlet’s childhood friend, Rosencrantz who is summoned to the castle by Claudius and Gertrude to determine the cause of his madness

Where have I seen him before? He played Lysander in the BBC’s 2016 adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Joshua Higgott

Who does he play? Horatio, Hamlet’s most trusted friend, who comes to Elsinore to attend King Hamlet’s funeral

Where have I seen him before? He had a small role as a lawyer in the first episode of BBC’s McMafia/

Madeline Appiah

Who does she play? Hamlet’s old pal Guildenstern, who is called to the castle by Claudius to distract the prince from his apparent madness, and if possible, determine its roots

Where have I seen her before? Appiah has had small roles in EastEnders, The Bill and Holby City.

Hamlet airs Saturday at 9pm on BBC2