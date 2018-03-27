What’s on TV this Easter? Discover the best bank holiday TV and radio in this week’s Radio Times

Plus Mary Berry's best chocolate recipes and the lowdown on the BBC's brand new Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence – all in this week's Radio Times

Discover the best TV and radio to watch and listen to this Easter with the new issue of Radio Times.

With full details of all the best bank holiday TV as well as complete radio listings, Radio Times will keep you covered all the way through the Easter weekend.

The new issue also comes with Mary Berry’s top chocolate recipes, interviews with the cast of new BBC Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence, and a chat with beloved Radio 2 traffic reporter Lynn Bowles, who’s leaving the station after 18 years.

The new issue is on sale from this Tuesday 27th March, in shops and online via the Apple Newsstand.

What’s inside the new Radio Times?

David Attenborough reveals why he has been fascinated with birds’ eggs since he was a young boy

Ordeal by Innocence stars Anna Chancellor and Bill Nighy tease the new BBC1 drama

BBC religion editor Martin Bashir reflects on Christianity’s relevance this Easter

First look at the BBC’s rebooted Generation Game

Mary Berry reveals her best chocolate Easter recipes

Lynn Bowles explains why now is the right time to leave Radio 2

Solve our Easter drama quiz to win Endeavour and Shetland DVDs.

All this and more in the new Radio Times!

