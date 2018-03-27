Meet the contestants taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Everything you need to know about the celebrities entering the Great British Bake Off tent with Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

Ready? Steady? Bake…for Stand Up to Cancer!

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are serving up a special Great British Bake Off treat, with five celebrity specials raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Each week will see four celebs battle it out across three new baking challenges to win a coveted star baker apron.

But which stars are appearing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer? Check out the contestants below…

Episode four contestants

Lee Mack

Comedian, writer and actor

Twitter: @LeeMack

Stand-up comic and actor Lee Mack is probably best known for his sitcom Not Going Out and his appearances on popular TV panel show Would I Lie to You, where he’s a team captain opposite David Mitchell. Recently, he revealed that he’ll have a small role in the new series of Doctor Who after a long love of the programme.

Melanie Sykes

Presenter and model

Twitter: @MsMelanieSykes

After gaining national fame for her part in a Boddingtons beer commercial, Sykes became known for her stints presenting on TV shows and broadcasts like The Big Breakfast, the BAFTAs, Today with Des and Mel, Let’s Do Lunch with Gino and Mel, The British Soap Awards and The Paul O’Grady show. More recently she has become the voice of the new Blind Date on ITV, taking over announcer duties from the original series’ Graham Skidmore.

Griff Rhys Jones

Comedian, writer, actor and presenter

Twitter: @G_RhysJones

Griff Rhys Jones is known for his many collaborations with late comedy partner Mel Smith, such as Alas Smith and Jones, as well as appearances on comedy shows like Not the Nine o’ clock News. In recent years he has moved into more factual programming, presenting and appearing on TV shows like The Quizeum, Three Men in a Boat, Rivers with Griff Rhys Jones, Griff’s Great Britain and It’ll Be Alright on the Night.

Joe Lycett

Comedian

Twitter: @joelycett

Lycett’s acerbic style of stand-up comedy has earned him widespread acclaim and not only for his show’s inventive titles – ‘If Joe Lycett then you should’ve put a ring on it’ and ‘That’s the way, uh-huh uh-huh Joe Lycett’ being particular highlights. He has guest starred on TV series like Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You and was a regular panellist on E4 show Dirty Digest. He also makes semi-regular appearances on Sunday Brunch, and hosts Radio 4 panel show It’s Not What You Know.