Sue Perkins returns to host Bafta TV Awards

Sue Perkins returns to host Bafta TV Awards

The former Bake Off presenter is coming back for a second helping

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Host Sue Perkins poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Sue Perkins will return to host the Bafta TV Awards for the second year in a row.

The 2018 ceremony will be broadcast on BBC1 from the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Soutbank on Sunday 13th May, with the nominations set to be announced on 4th April.

“I had an absolute blast hosting last year’s awards and I am genuinely thrilled to be invited back,” Perkins said. “It’s a real pleasure to be the master of ceremonies once more, as we celebrate the very best in British television.”

The former Bake Off presenter took over from long-running Bafta host Graham Norton in 2017 and was a hit with audiences, dropping some barbed jokes about the baking contest’s move from BBC to Channel 4, which had led to her departure alongside judge Mary Berry and co-presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Perkins can next be seen in the BBC’s reboot of The Generation Game alongside partner in crime Giedroyc, which debuts on Easter Sunday.

The Bafta TV Awards will air on BBC1 on Sunday 13th May

All about TV Baftas 2018

