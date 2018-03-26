How to watch the Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker fight live on TV and online

Everything you need to know about the Joshua v Parker fight, from date and time to how much it costs and how to watch the fight online – even if you're not a Sky subscriber

British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight his first bout of the year this weekend against New Zealand’s Joseph Parker.

The IBF, WBA and IBO title holder will take to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 31st March in front of a sell-out crowd of over 80,000 to defend his titles against the Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion.

If you can’t make it to Cardiff, there are other ways to take in the fight. Find out everything you need to know how to to watch the Joshua fight below.

How can I watch the Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker fight live on TV? What time is it on?

The match is being shown exclusively on Sky Box Office on Saturday 31st March. There is no official ring walk-in information yet, but it is expected that the two heavyweights will take to the ring no later than 10.30pm.

How do I pay for the Joshua fight, and how much does it cost?

Sky subscribers can book the fight online in advance here for £19.95 until Friday night. After that point it will cost £24.95 and must be booked by calling 03442 410 888 (0818 220 225 in the Republic of Ireland). Subscribers can also purchase the fight via their remote control and Sky box by going to channel 491.

Can I watch the Joshua fight if I’m not a Sky subscriber?

Yes, non-Sky subscribers can access the fight via NOW TV, even if you don’t have a Sky Sports pass. Order online here, then choose whether you want to watch it via your NOW TV box or via your computer.

If you don’t have NOW TV, you can still buy and watch the fight online or via the Sky Sports Box Office app. Buy here.

Can I stream the fight online?

Online viewers can purchase the fight for £19.95 here and stream it via the same link on Saturday, or download the Sky Box Office app to watch on other devices.