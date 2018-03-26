Accessibility Links

ITV’s This Morning unveils suicide prevention campaign with 84 statues on studio roof

The 84 statues on top of ITV buildings represent real British men who have taken their own lives

A group of mysterious statues of men with their faces covered appeared on top of the ITV studios in London on Monday.

After provoking some concern from passers by, it was revealed that the statues form part of a new initiative by This Morning and mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) to raise awareness about male suicide.

Each of the statues represents a real-life suicide victim. There are 84 of them, signifying the number of young men who take their lives each week in Britain. You can read all of their stories on the CALM website.

A statement on the website of the ITV show explains, ” In Britain, 84 men a week take their own lives, yet not enough people are talking about it. Well we want to change that. As a poignant reminder of the lives tragically lost Holly and Phillip will be unveiling 84 individual sculptures – each representing a real man who took his own life.”

Phillip Scofield said, “Here at This Morning we never shy away from stories that can difficult to talk about. And without doubt, one of the most heartbreaking is losing a loved one to suicide.”

Holly Willoughby added, “Today we are unveiling 84 life-sized sculptures – each representing a real man who has taken his own life, in the hope that it will stop people in their tracks, make them pay attention and get them talking,”

12 statues are on top of the This Morning studio, while the other 72 are on the roof of the ITV Studios tower on London’s South Bank.

The statues initially raised eyebrows, but there has been an outpouring of support for the movement online.

