ITV address reports that Ant and Dec will be replaced on I’m a Celebrity

The broadcaster has no intention of ditching the presenting duo in the wake of Ant McPartlin's drink driving arrest, branding rumours "utter nonsense"

ITV has denied reports that Ant and Dec will be replaced as hosts on the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Speculation had circulated over the weekend that the broadcaster would look to replace the duo rather than have Declan Donnelly presenting on his own if co-host Anthony McPartlin could not take part when the show returns later this year.

“It is utter nonsense to suggest that Ant and Dec are set to be replaced on I’m A Celebrity,” said ITV in a statement to The Mirror.

Ant and Dec have helmed the series since its debut back in 2002 and it remains one of ITV’s most successful shows, along with their other vehicles Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent.

But following Ant’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving on 18th March, less than a year after returning from a stint in rehab, the presenter has taken a break from screens for the foreseeable future to seek further treatment.

ITV pulled Saturday Night Takeaway from the TV schedules on 24th March but will air the remaining two episodes of the series with Dec presenting by himself for the first time.

The broadcaster is yet to make a decision on Britain’s Got Talent which has filmed its pre-recorded auditions with its presenting duo, but airs a week of live shows later in the year.