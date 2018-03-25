Everything you need to know about the new BBC sitcom with John Cleese

What time is Hold the Sunset on TV?

The series continues 7.30pm, Sunday 25th March on BBC1

What can we expect from the show?

Charles McKeown’s sitcom is so underwritten it’s barely there. Sometimes it feels as if half an episode can drift away with sunny shots of Thames-side suburbia, accompanied by that recurring, cheery musical theme (composer Theo Vidgen deserves as much credit for the vibe of the show as anyone.)

But the lightness of plotting and thinness of jokes don’t matter – it’s a pleasant (and hugely popular) watch, because the performances are spot-on. One example is a lovely scene between Phil and Edith as he apologises for getting jealous about her old flame. The tone and timing as John Cleese mutters and Alison Steadman mocks get across their relationship beautifully.

Meanwhile, Phil’s sort-of old flame, Desiree – who is described as having been his stalker, years ago – is back in the picture. Phil and Edith’s elopement to the Med looks further off than ever.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the cast and actors to look out for. You can find out more about them here.

Edith Alison Steadman (who you might recognise from Gavin and Stacey)

Phil John Cleese (from Fawlty Towers and the Monty Pythons)

Roger Jason Watkins (from Trollied and Line of Duty)

Wendy Rosie Cavaliero (from Unforgotten)

Mr Dugdale Peter Egan (also from Unforgotten)