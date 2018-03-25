We’re getting an extra serving of MasterChef this weekend

Everything you need to know about the early start to knockout week

Great news, MasterChef fans: John Torode and Gregg Wallace’s cooking-doesn’t-get-tougher-than-this competition is getting an extra dose this weekend.

The remaining 16 amateur chefs will be put into action again on Sunday 25th March 8pm on BBC1. Well, eight of them: this Sunday’s episode will divide up the remaining chefs into two groups, with one of the teams challenged to prepare something inspired by a personal or family favourite recipe.

The remaining contestants will face the same task in the next episode on Monday 26th March (7.30pm, BBC1), before judges Torode and Wallace decide which four contestants will leave the competition.

Knockout week continues on Wednesday 28th March (9pm, BBC1) where half the competitors will head off to cook at top London restaurant Eneko under chef Javi Blanco, with the others entering the kitchen of Italian Mayfair restaurant Sartoria with chef patron Francesco Mazzei.