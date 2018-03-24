Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Australian Grand Prix on TV?

Find out when you can watch the opening race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton begins the defence of his Formula 1 crown in Melbourne. He became the most successful British F1 driver in history following his 4th title in 2017, and is odds on to win it again this year.

Mercedes has been rampant in the competition ever since the introduction of the V6 turbo engines in 2014, despite stiff challenge from Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel.

Hamilton started the practise circuits well on Friday, beating out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (tipped to be his closest challenger this year) by 0.127 seconds in the second round.

Find out where to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 24th March

Live coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event from 5am (qualifying begins at 6am). Highlights on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race Day: Sunday 25th March

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 4.30am (race starts at 6.10am). Highlights on Channel 4 from 2.30pm.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

Radio 5 Live has qualifying coverage from 5.55am on Saturday. Coverage of the main event is on Radio 5 Live from 5.30am on Sunday.