What are the Knockouts on The Voice UK?

Here's everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition

The Voice UK’s Battles are over for another year.

Advertisement

Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Olly Murs have each selected the six acts they want on their teams, and we now have a total of 24 performers who have made it through to the Knockout stage of the competition.

What is the Knockout stage on The Voice UK?

The penultimate round before the live finals is the Knockouts. This is where the six singers from each coach’s team have to perform again for survival, with the number of singers being halved.

Only two from each team will be successful and make it through to the live shows, meaning that we’ll be left with a total of eight finalists.

Here are all of the acts performing on Saturday 24th March and here are all of the acts who have already made it through to the live semi-final on Saturday 31st March.

Who are the special guest mentors on The Voice UK?

Assisting the coaches in mentoring their singers in the week leading up to the Knockouts are some very special celebrity guest mentors.

Tom Jones will be joined by Kylie Minogue:

While Olly Murs will be assisted by Craig David:

And will.i.am’s Black Eyed Peas bandmates apl.de.ap and Taboo will be joining him:

Jennifer Hudson is being helped by Leona Lewis and last year’s winner, Mo Jamil:

When are The Voice UK’s live shows?

The live finals of The Voice UK will begin after all of the coaches have whittled down their teams.

There will be only two live shows of The Voice UK this year and the final will be on Saturday 7th April.

Advertisement

The Voice UK continues Saturdays on ITV