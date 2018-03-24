Suits creator reveals how the show planned Meghan Markle’s exit

Meghan Markle makes her Suits departure in the second half of series seven and the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, has revealed how his prior knowledge of her royal romance helped shape her character’s exit.

Rachel Zane has been an important member of the gang since series one, so Korsh was eager to make sure she had a fitting sendoff.

“I made a decision early on — I don’t remember exactly when in the season, but Meghan’s relationship looked like it was going well. And if that was the case, I guessed that if she married a prince that she wasn’t going to stay on the show”, Korsh explained.

“So we decided, in our hearts, to bank on her finding love and kind of having a fairy tale ending in her own life and assuming that good things were going to happen for her.”

That required some thinking, as Korsh and co were eager to make sure they didn’t make any drastic decisions – or have her sensationally killed off.

‘It would be easier to undo a decision to write her off than it would be to at the last minute have to make her leave. She would have to get hit by a bus or something, and I didn’t want to do that. So, as the year progressed we were assuming Meghan was going to go.”

It’s not yet clear how Markle’s Rachel will leave the series but, with season seven’s final episodes due to air soon, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Streaming weekly, there are six episodes remaining in the current season, meaning Markle’s final appearance is set to be on Thursday 26th April in the UK. Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl will join the series in season eight following Markle’s departure.

American broadcaster USA Network confirmed that Markle would be leaving the show following the news that she and Prince Harry were engaged.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement” a statement read. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to be married on Saturday 19th May.