Strictly’s Joe McFadden had a hilariously awkward live TV moment with a fan on Sport Relief

You can't win 'em all, even when you've already won the glitterball!

Joe McFadden on Strictly Come Dancing

He may have won Strictly Come Dancing but actor Joe McFadden learned the hard way that hoisting the glitterball doesn’t necessarily bring you quite as much recognition as you might think.

McFadden turned up on the BBC’s live Sport Relief charity appeal to surprise a woman called Debbie, who’d been raising money during a year-long campaign.

Presenter Claudia Winkelman introduced Joe as “Debbie’s Strictly favourite”, but what Debbie said next left them wondering if she was actually a fan of the actor after all.

Sport Relief 2018 BBC (BBC screenshot, SD)

“”I loved you in Casualty,” said Debbie, before Joe corrected her. “You mean Holby! Holby City!” he mockingly protested.

Twitter was in stitches.

Debbie isn’t totally wrong, though. McFadden did appear in Casualty before he joined the cast of Holby City. In 2007 he played a man who fell down a manhole on a stag do, and he later returned to the show in 2009 as Polly’s stalker, Alistair.

We can’t imagine she’d have been a fan of him, though.

