Sport Relief 2018 raises £38 million for charity

The charity extravaganza saw celebrities boxing and dancing for donations from the viewing public

Sport Relief 2018 raised a whopping £38,195,278 for charities in the UK and around the world.

Advertisement

Zoe Ball, Greg James, and Alex Jones were among the familiar faces who took on challenges in aid of the campaign throughout the month of March, before Gary Lineker, Davina McCall, Ore Oduba, Claudia Winkleman and Paddy McGuinness wrapped up the month-long effort by helming a Friday night extravaganza, featuring performances from Snow Patrol and Kylie Minogue.

Sport Relief thanked viewers and participants and said that the money raised would “change so many lives here in the UK and all over the world”.

A humongous THANK YOU to everyone who has taken part, fund-raised & watched over the past weeks & tonight. The #SportRelief total currently stands at a whopping £38,195,278 which will change so many lives here in the UK and all over the world. To donate > https://t.co/xH3dGZskqz pic.twitter.com/okX8u295eJ — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) March 24, 2018

The six-hour telethon on BBC1 and BBC2 saw celebrities donning boxing gloves, taking to the water for an ITV v BBC boat race, a Strictly Come Dancing showdown, John Bishop’s attempt to lend his support to the England World Cup effort and, of course, Michael McIntyre and Geri Horner storming Andy Murray’s bedroom, to convince the tennis star to sing Spice Girls songs in the dead of night.

Advertisement

The money raised will be used to support numerous projects dealing with issues such as mental health, disease prevention, and neonatal care in the UK and around the world.