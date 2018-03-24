Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Sport Relief 2018 raises £38 million for charity

Sport Relief 2018 raises £38 million for charity

The charity extravaganza saw celebrities boxing and dancing for donations from the viewing public

Programme Name: Sport Relief 2018 - TX: 23/03/2018 - Episode: Generic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Claudia Winkleman, Ore Oduba, Gary Lineker, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff - (C) BBC - Photographer: N/A

Sport Relief 2018 raised a whopping £38,195,278 for charities in the UK and around the world.

Advertisement

Zoe Ball, Greg James, and Alex Jones were among the familiar faces who took on challenges in aid of the campaign throughout the month of March, before Gary Lineker, Davina McCall, Ore Oduba, Claudia Winkleman and Paddy McGuinness wrapped up the month-long effort by helming a Friday night extravaganza, featuring performances from Snow Patrol and Kylie Minogue.

Sport Relief thanked viewers and participants and said that the money raised would “change so many lives here in the UK and all over the world”.

The six-hour telethon on BBC1 and BBC2 saw celebrities donning boxing gloves, taking to the water for an ITV v BBC boat race, a Strictly Come Dancing showdown, John Bishop’s attempt to lend his support to the England World Cup effort and, of course, Michael McIntyre and Geri Horner storming Andy Murray’s bedroom, to convince the tennis star to sing Spice Girls songs in the dead of night.

Advertisement

The money raised will be used to support numerous projects dealing with issues such as mental health, disease prevention, and neonatal care in the UK and around the world.

Tags

All about Sport Relief 2018

Programme Name: Sport Relief 2018 - TX: 23/03/2018 - Episode: Generic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Claudia Winkleman, Ore Oduba, Gary Lineker, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff - (C) BBC - Photographer: N/A
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Joe McFadden on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly’s Joe McFadden had a hilariously awkward live TV moment with a fan on Sport Relief

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: TV Presenter Declan Donnelly attends the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Declan Donnelly will have no co-presenter when Saturday Night Takeaway returns without Ant McPartlin

Shawshank Redemption, Getty, TG

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more