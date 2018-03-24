Saturday Night Takeaway will not air this weekend after Ant McPartlin’s drink driving arrest

The presenter is heading back to rehab with a decision yet to be made on the remaining two shows of the series

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will not air this weekend following co-host Anthony McPartlin’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

An ITV spokesman confirmed in a statement that the channel has “taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec’s team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.”

The show – which McPartlin fronts with long-time presenting partner Declan Donnelly – has three remaining episodes, with the broadcaster yet to make a decision on the remainder of the series:

“We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment.”

ITV added: “We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.”

McPartlin was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in London on Sunday afternoon following a collision. The 42-year-old presenter did a stint in rehab last year to recover from a prescription drug addiction he developed following a knee operation.