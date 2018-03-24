Saturday Night Takeaway reveals show line-up for first episode without Ant

The Guest Announcer, music acts and games have been confirmed for Saturday 31st March

Although one episode of Saturday Night Takeaway has been cancelled, the show is pressing ahead on Saturday 31st March with Declan Donnelly hosting the show by himself.

Now further details about the first ever episode of Saturday Night Takeaway without Ant McPartlin have been revealed.

Stephen Merchant is going to be in the booth as the Star Guest Announcer, while musical guests include The Script for Singalong Live and Paloma Faith, who will be the star in the End of the Show Show.

Regular co-host Stephen Mulhern will also be back with silly street game In For a Penny In For a Grand, which he’s taking to Warrington, while regular game Win The Ads will also be back.

More tickets for the series finale in Orlando on 7th April will also be given away.

In a statement regarding the episode, ITV previously said, “ITV can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later.”

Meanwhile Dec took to Twitter to post the following heartfelt message to fans.

“Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead,” he said.

“We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.”

Saturday Night Takeaway will air at 7pm on Saturday 31st March on ITV