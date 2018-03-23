What time is England v Netherlands on TV?

Live International Football: Netherlands v England

Friday 23rd March

Kick-off 7.45pm

TV coverage from 7.30pm on ITV

Radio coverage from 7pm on BBC Radio 5 Live

Stadium: Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam

England have four friendlies before their first World Cup match against Tunisia on Monday 18th June. Four games to refine – but also to revive a belief that this side can be anything other than tournament no-hopers. Netherlands tonight are followed by a match against Italy next Tuesday. Both are footballing giants – but both, of course, will be absent from the World Cup, so it could be worse. Harry Kane, unsurprisingly, heads the team sheet, but where’s the backbone behind him? Keeper Joe Hart isn’t playing for his club, while centre back John Stones has not been the same player since his injury in December. Questions continue.