Geri Horner makes Andy Murray sing Spice Girls songs in bed in brilliant new Sport Relief clip

"Wanna make love to ya, baby," sings an uncomfortable-looking Andy Murray to the Spice Girl sitting on his bed

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want, and that is to share the joy of this bizarre Geri Horner / Andy Murray / Michael McIntyre Sport Relief stunt. It’s so uncomfortably awkward and yet so funny.

For bizarre reasons better explained here, comedian McIntyre wakes tennis star Murray up in the middle of the night and surprises him with the presence of Spice Girl Geri (in tennis whites! Holding a tennis racket!), before handing him a microphone and demanding he “finish the song”.

Perched on the edge of his bed, Halliwell hits Murray with some Spice Girls classics – and he does a decent job of knowing his lines – “Zig-a-zig-ah” – while reclining topless in bed.

No @andy_murray, this is not a dream. @GeriHalliwell really IS in your bedroom making you sing Spice Girls songs 🎤@sportrelief #SportRelief pic.twitter.com/DS2xoRSa4O — BBC One (@BBCOne) March 23, 2018

“Colours of the world!” she bellows at him. “Spice up your life?” he replies, looking scared. It’s pretty intense for first thing in the morning.

Casually lifting up the duvet to take a look, Horner reassures viewers: “He’s got pants on.”