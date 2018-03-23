Peaky Blinders guest star Adrien Brody channelled The Godfather and fans loved it
Adrien Brody's character Luca Changretta sounds an awful lot like Marlon Brando
Adrien Brody’s mafia man Luca Changretta swaggered into Peaky Blinders series four in style – but viewers reckoned he was channelling more than a bit of The Godfather.
"I heard you dress well, Mr Shelby. But now I see, not so well as me."#PeakyBlinders @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/UVAH6vOs4m
That accent? Surely it must come straight from a Mafia movie marathon…
Director to Adrian Brody: "Yeah just do an impression of Marlon Brando in The Godfather, yep that's great, and just throw in an Italian hand for good measure" #PeakyBlinders
Adrian Brody delivering his best Don Corleone impression in tonight's ep……and I for one, throughly applaud it👏🏻
Cracking tv that 👌🏻#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/Uem4Q21lez
Is it just me or did Adrien Brody just watch Brando’s godfather scenes to get into character… #PeakyBlinders
Though not everyone was totally convinced.
Adrien Brody giving it an Asda price Godfather performance in peaky blinders 😂😂😂what is it with this programs and accents
As he faced off against Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and laid down the rules of the game, there was a bit of an act-off between the two men.
Brody exuded pure menace as he leered: “None of your family will survive. We are an organisation of a different dimension.”
Just when you thought it was impossible to steal a scene from Cillian Murphy, along comes Adrian Brody. (Peaky) Blinding stuff.
Jesus Christ, Adrien Brody is terrifying #PeakyBlinders
Adrien Brody in Peaky Blinders. WOW.
What a performance. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/KbT3fDs3OY
Just wait until Luca slips into full Godfather mode… that’s when things will get brutal.