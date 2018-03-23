Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Michael McIntyre bursts into Andy Murray’s bedroom in the middle of the night for Sport Relief sketch

Michael McIntyre bursts into Andy Murray’s bedroom in the middle of the night for Sport Relief sketch

Talk about a rude awakening…

Andy Murray and Michael McIntyre in Sport Relief Special (BBC, EH)

Andy Murray got the shock of his life when Michael McIntyre, an army of burly cameramen and a giant Daddy Pig (yes, really) snuck into his bedroom at midnight.

Advertisement

The Sport Relief prank saw the Wimbledon champion abruptly woken up by the comedian to take part in Midnight Gameshow, a regular segment on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Months of planning went into organising the sketch with the help of Murray’s team and family.

The tennis player, who was in training and staying at St George’s Park, greeted McIntyre with a string of expletives before bursting into laughter.

Watch the rude awakening below…

Murray has since said of the surprise: “When I went to sleep, Michael McIntyre was the last person I expected to see at the foot of my bed in the middle of the night!

“Once I got over the initial shock and managed to wake up, I had fun and it is great that it will help to raise money for such a good cause.”

McIntyre added: “The minute the idea was mentioned I knew we had to make this happen. Probably the most challenging Midnight Gameshow we’ve done yet but it was so worth it.

“Thankfully Andy saw the funny side and he was a great sport throughout. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Advertisement

The full sketch will be shown as part of Sport Relief on Friday 23rd March at 7pm on BBC1.

Tags

All about Sport Relief 2018

Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Greg James in the snow during his Sport Relief 2018 challenge (Comic Relief, JG)

Greg James completes delayed Sport Relief challenge

Sport Relief 2018 Presenters

Sport Relief 2018: everything you need to know

Strictly Come Dancing for Sport Relief 2018

Why Shirley Ballas won’t appear on Strictly Come Dancing’s Sport Relief special

Sport Relief ITV vs BBC Celebrity Rowing

BBC and ITV celebrities go head to head Sport Relief 2018 Boat Race

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more