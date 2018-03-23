Fans pay tribute to The A Word after “moving” and “emotional” series finale

After series two of The A Word, viewers definitely want to see more of the Hughes family as they learn to cope with Joe and his autism

The second series of The A Word took us on an emotional journey. This BBC drama, based around a family whose little boy has autism, has opened eyes and made as laugh and cry as we follow the story of Joe Hughes, his parents Alison and Paul (Morven Christie and Lee Ingleby) and grandfather Maurice (Christopher Eccleston).

Advertisement

But now it’s over, fans have been paying tribute to the ground-breaking drama – and calling for a third series so we can see what happens as Joe grows up…

Brilliant writing, casting and acting, beautiful scenery, great soundtrack, funny, emotional #TheAWord but most of all doing a very important job in raising awareness of #Autism pic.twitter.com/zlBFuUhbv8 — Sally Gordon (@MRCollation) December 12, 2017

Dear @BBCOne – do not make the mistake of not requesting another series of #TheAWord – there is nothing like this on telly right now, it’s beautifully acted, wonderfully humorous at the same time as being significantly poignant – bravo 👏🏽 — Infinity Ari (@arihat_) December 12, 2017

@BBC1 Congratulations on the brilliant conclusion of #TheAWord, an absolutely superb drama. Brilliant story, funny, warm, thoughtful and sad. Wonderfully acted throughout.

Hoping for a third series — terry winter (@terry_winter) December 12, 2017

God, I do so love #TheAWord. So tender, funny & brutal about love & family. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) December 13, 2017

Exceptional drama with outstanding actors. I have loved both series. Please say there’s going to be another. #TheAWord — Maureen Parr (@skywoman) December 12, 2017

Unlike most dramas, people really don’t have a bad word to say about it. No, really.

This has got to be a first. I’m trawling through tweet after tweet about #theaword and am yet to find a negative one. It really has struck a chord with those who had the privilege to watch it. Brilliant television.#aword — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) December 12, 2017

Advertisement

So will there be another series of The A Word? Either the cast don’t know yet, or they’re keeping their cards close to their chest…

‘Tis our final episode. Maybe ever, WHO KNOWS? So now that I’m A Celeb is over, please make my flu-ridden heart happy and watch it live. 9pm, @BBCOne ❤️ #TheAWord https://t.co/w1D5QU0EcW — Morven Christie (@morvenchristie) December 12, 2017

So glad to have been on the roller coaster with the best cast, crew and scripts ever #TheAWord. Th-th-that's all folks!!!! 😢 ….Or is it??? — Pooky Quesnel (@pookyquesnel) December 13, 2017