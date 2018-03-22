Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers praise “courageous” Zoe Ball for Sport Relief mental health special Hardest Road Home

Viewers praise “courageous” Zoe Ball for Sport Relief mental health special Hardest Road Home

The TV and radio presenter completed an emotional 350-mile journey from Blackpool to Brighton

Zoe Ball (RT mag shoot Sven Arnstein, EH)

Zoë Ball left viewers feeling inspired and emotional after completing her epic Sport Relief challenge.

Advertisement

The radio and TV presenter embarked on a 350-mile cycle ride between Blackpool and Brighton, with her incredible effort being documented on BBC1 for Hardest Road Home.

The documentary also showed Zoë meeting those who had been impacted by suicide and depression, and found out more about the devastating effect it has on people’s lives.

The It Takes Two host also spoke movingly about her boyfriend Billy Yates, who took his own life last year after a battle with depression.

“To do something for him; a beautiful loving man whose life ended way too soon. To be able to do something for him is a real special thing and I feel really lucky to have that chance,” Zoë said in the film. “So I’m going to do my best.”

Viewers were full of praise for Zoë and the documentary:

A televised night of fundraising for Sport Relief will start at 7pm on Friday 23rd March. Find out how to donate to the charity here.

Advertisement

Zoe Ball’s Hardest Road Home is available on BBC iPlayer now

Tags

All about Sport Relief 2018

Zoe Ball (RT mag shoot Sven Arnstein, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Zoe Ball (RT mag shoot Sven Arnstein, EH)

Zoë Ball on how the loss of boyfriend Billy Yates motivated her Sport Relief challenge

Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two host Zoë Ball

Zoe Ball to host new weekend talk show for ITV

Greg James in the snow during his Sport Relief 2018 challenge (Comic Relief, JG)

Greg James completes delayed Sport Relief challenge

Programme Name: Sport Relief 2018 - TX: 23/03/2018 - Episode: Generic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Claudia Winkleman, Ore Oduba, Gary Lineker, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff - (C) BBC - Photographer: N/A

How to get involved in Sport Relief 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more