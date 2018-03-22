Accessibility Links

How do I get tickets to PAW Patrol Live?

Hoist the skull and crossbones!

paw patrol

X barks the spot! If your kids love PAW Patrol, they’ll roll over in delight at Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure. As the skull and crossbones is hoisted over Adventure Bay for Pirate Day, Ryder and friends must race to rescue Cap’n Turbot and follow a treasure map.

PAW Patrol Live is roving all over the UK, so if you and your litter want to catch them, here are all the important details.

Where is PAW Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure playing in the UK?

The show has dates in Edinburgh, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Leeds, Bournemouth and Brighton.

When is it playing?

Between 28th July and 9th September.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster here.

